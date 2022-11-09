Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born August 11, 1929 in Dempseytown, PA., she was the daughter of the late Clair & Ruth Heck Hartman.

Jean attended school in Dempseytown and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Sept. 23, 1951 to Raymond E. “Rummy” Tenza and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2011.

Jean had worked as a manager for Beeline Fashions winning numerous cruise trips and prizes for top sales.

Prior to Beeline Fashions, she worked at Quaker State in Oil City.

She enjoyed quilting, crafts and gardening.

She loved her seasonal vacations with her sisters Gladys and Bobbie, as well as, vacations with some of her President Village friends.

Her main love were numerous OBX vacations with her son and his family, her sisters and her nephews and their families.

Many trips to ice rinks to watch her grandchildren, Nick and Rachael play hockey was another love and lately, having her great granddaughter, Raegan Jean, visit her at the Caring Place.

Jean enjoyed her summer home in President Village and spending time at the river.

She is survived by one son Keri Tenza & his wife Rebecca of Wattsburg; two grandchildren, Nicholas Tenza & his wife Chantal of Washington, PA and Rachael Tenza and her daughter Raegan of Canonsburg, PA.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Kraft and Barbara Plowman.

A Celebration of her life will be celebrated on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at her home 344 President Village Road Tionesta, PA (President) at 1:00 P.M. With Rev. Mark Rusnak, Presiding.

Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Caring Place 103 N 13th St, Franklin, PA 16323 or to President Village Association 506 President Village Road, Tionesta, PA 16353

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

