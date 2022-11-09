Knox Man Faces Two Counts of Homicide by Vehicle in DUI-Related Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police in Clarion have filed homicide by vehicle while DUI charges against a Knox man stemming from a two-vehicle collision on August 22 in Paint Township that killed two individuals.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 34-year-old Nicholas A. Colwell, of Knox, on Tuesday, November 8, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office:

– Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor



– Reckless Driving, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Fail to Use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Summary– Careless Driving – Unintentional Death, Summary– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary– Fail to Keep Right, Summary– Operate Vehicle without Valid Inspection, Summary

Colwell is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Details of the crash:

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, along Paint Boulevard (State Route 66), near Doe Run Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Chevrolet CK3500 pickup driven by 34-year-old Nicholas A. Colwell, of Knox, was traveling north on State Route 66 and allegedly crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 1999 Mercury driven by 54-year-old Carrie A. Hunt, of Clarion.

Hunt was found deceased upon EMS arrival, according to police.

A front passenger in Hunt’s vehicle, identified as 73-year-old Gilbert E. Slaugenhaupt, of Shippenville, was transported to Clarion Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 5:57 p.m.

A rear-seat passenger in Hunt’s vehicle, identified as 43-year-old Heather M. Garrett, of Strattanville, was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

According to police, Colwell was transported to Clarion Hospital where he was interviewed by members of PSP Clarion. Colwell told police he had just left work and “believed that he fell asleep at the wheel.” It is unknown if Colwell suffered any injuries.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that both Hunt and Slaugenhaupt suffered blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is ruled as accidental.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, and PSP Clarion were dispatched to the scene around 4:55 p.m.

LifeFlight and STAT MedEVac were also called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 10:24 p.m.

According to PennDOT, State Route 66 was closed in both directions between the intersections of Doe Run Road and the Interstate 80 on- and off-ramps from around 5:00 p.m. until approximately 11:00 p.m.

