Lanny R. Pollard, 74, of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Proudly Illinois born, Lanny was the son of typesetter Ollen Wardale Pollard and homemaker Gladys Marie Pollard (née Spiller).

As a child, he enjoyed playing with his dogs, gardening, helping his family with chores around the farm, and most of all—fishing with his grandpa.

He studied photography at Ray-Vogue School of Photography in Chicago and carried that passion throughout his life.

Soon after graduating, at age 18, he lost his father.

When his mother married forester Frederick Scotton, the family relocated to Pennsylvania for Fred’s work.

In Pennsylvania, Lanny started and ran Kinzua Karpet and Kar Kleaners and later worked at the State Hospitals in Warren and in Norristown—holding various positions including running workshop activities and recreation, leading adult education classes, and teaching computer skills to those living with a mental illness.

Quick to laugh and even quicker to tell you about the good news of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Lanny was a jolly introvert who would probably not love being called a “jolly introvert” in his obituary.

An avid hobbyist, Lanny invested in myriad activities including: fly-fishing, metal detecting, hunting, photography, coin collecting, stamp collecting, computer repair, traveling (particularly to Hawaii), and panning for gold (although never finding much).

Some of his favorite time was spent with extended family—visiting and playing pinochle.

He was part of multiple church communities including the Pleasantville United Methodist Church, the Pleasantville Community Church, the Titusville Free Methodist Church, and Grace Fellowship Church.

Believing deeply in the power of prayer, Lanny was an active member of the prayer group at Titusville First Baptist Church and daily prayed through several large binders of prayer requests for family, friends, acquaintances, and the world at large.

He also put his faith in action—driving patients to appointments through Love Inc. and the American Cancer Society.

Lanny is survived by his wife of 39 years, R. Dawnette Pollard; his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jonathan Chan; and his grandsons Cassian and Stellan Chan.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and stepfather.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 A.M. at the Titusville Free Methodist Church at 42490 PA-27, Titusville, PA 16354; a light lunch will follow. All who knew Lanny are invited to attend.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to your local church in Lanny’s honor.

