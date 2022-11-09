Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt, 60, of Reno, formerly of Kershaw, South Carolina, went on to her next realm just above the rainbow on October 31, 2022, following a battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Constance Delahunty Myers and Donald Myers, Sr.

Lisa’s siblings include Tina, Dawn, Keith, Wayne, Wendy, Kevin, Billy, and Timmy; and the late Mary Sutton Shirey, and her late half-brother, Chip Sutton.

She is survived by her son, Robert Nicholas Hollobaugh; her grandson, Dayton Hollobaugh, whom she raised like a son; and her husband, Bruce Wilt whom she married on October 1, 1988.

Also surviving is her step-son, Rusty Wilt; and she was Grandma to Navaeh, Grace, Zach, Landin, Angel, Blake, Jake, and the late Ty.

She was Great Gram to Raven Wilt.

Lisa was known to be helpful to everyone she knew, and unselfish to those she met.

Her family was everything to her, and she always opened her home to those she loved.

According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or service held.

Private funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Lisa’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.