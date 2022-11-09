Robert L. “Cubby” “Grampa” “Peepaw” Culbertson, 72, of Cranberry, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

He was born in Seneca on August 17, 1950 to the late Lee Robert and Betty Ruth (Glass) Culbertson.

He was a 1968 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Cubby was an avid radio ham operator, with the call sign of WA3YGQ.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping.

He participated in Civil War re-enactments, enjoyed genealogy and researching his family tree, reading, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He worked in the hot-end of the Oil City Glass Plant until its closing.

He then worked and retired from St. Gobain Containers as a glass inspector.

He was married in Seneca on November 21, 2011 to Mary Jo Culbertson, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Julia Lefkovitz and her husband Allen of Englewood, Ohio and their children Ellie, Joseph, and Janie; and Brian Culbertson and his wife Kelly of Telford, PA and their children Ben, Parker, Sean, and Lena; and three step-children, T.J. Jakubowski and his wife Christy of Rocky Grove and their children Bethany, Izzy, Alex, and Lilyana; Elizabeth Pinachio and her husband Will of Spring Hill, Tennessee and their children William, Elijah, and Charlestyn “Charlie”; and Laura White and her husband Cody of Winchester, Tennessee and their children Kylie and Hollie.

Robert is also survived by two sisters, Doris Manross and her husband Bob, and Patty Lawrence and her husband Terry; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Andrea Turka and husband Tom; a brother-in-law, Joe Palmiero; and his caregivers, Jody, Jenn, and Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Betty Culbertson; and his father-in-law, Joseph R. Palmiero.

There will be no visitation held.

A celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

