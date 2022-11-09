Seven Adult Defendants Charged With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man

HOMER CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. announced on Tuesday that all seven adult defendants have been charged with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.

The criminal complaints filed against each of the seven adult defendants were amended on Tuesday, November 8, before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee to include one count of Criminal Homicide.

In each case, bail was denied.

The seven adult defendants are identified as follows:

1. Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana

2. Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, of Johnstown, Pa.

3. Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.

4. Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.

5. Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, of Johnstown, Pa.

6. Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.

7. Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, of Johnstown, Pa.

“While these individuals are charged with additional crimes today, the investigation is still on-going as to the particular conduct of each defendant,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. “I appreciate the hard work of the members of the Pennsylvania State Police and know that they will continue to gather the evidence necessary to bring justice for young Hayden.”

The eighth defendant, a 14-year-old female, remains charged as a juvenile with Kidnapping and is currently detained in a juvenile detention facility.

Details of the case:

The body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, was located by troopers on Saturday, October 22, at approximately 4:00 a.m. in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide.

Garreffa was determined to have died on Thursday, October 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for October 24 to determine the cause of death.

As the result of an extensive investigation by members of the Troop A Criminal Investigation Section and Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, investigators determined that Garreffa was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide, both of which occurred on the afternoon of October 20.

Assisting agencies include the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.