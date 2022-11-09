SPONSORED: Sugar Plum Wine Is Back at Deer Creek Winery
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sugar Plum wine is back on the shelves at Deer Creek Winery!
Sugar Plum wine is a sweet blend of plum and pear with natural undertones of cinnamon and spices, perfect for the holiday season.
Enjoy a bottle of Sugar Plum wine for just $18.00!
Stop in at Deer Creek Winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa., to sample a variety of wines and discover your Vinotype.
More Information
For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.
