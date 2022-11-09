 

Thompson, Kelly Retain U.S. House Seats

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Untitled-3CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Incumbent Republican congressmen Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and Mike Kelly both won re-election to the U.S. House on Tuesday.

Thompson will be serving an eighth two-year term in the District 15 seat after winning his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Michael Molesevich.

As of early Wednesday, Thompson retained a 73.02% to 26.98% lead over Molesevich.

District 15 includes portions of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren Counties.

Kelly will serve a seventh term in the District 16 seat after winning his bid for re-election against Democratic challenger Dan Pastore of Erie County.

As of early Wednesday, Kelly led Pastore 69.58% to 30.42%.

District 16 includes portions of Venango, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer Counties.

Both Kelly and Thompson ran unopposed in the Republican party during the primary.


