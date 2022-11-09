 

Three Unopposed Incumbents Win State House Terms in Local Region

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

jamesoberlanderrapp (1) (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents from the Pennsylvania House won re-election for additional two-year terms on Tuesday.

Republican Donna Oberlander won an eighth two-year term serving District 63, which includes Clarion County and parts of Armstrong and Forest Counties.

Republican R. Lee James won his re-election campaign to serve what will be his sixth term in District 64, which includes Venango County and the northernmost part of Butler County.

Republican Kathy Rapp won a 10th term serving District 65, which includes Warren County and parts of Forest and Crawford counties.

All three candidates won their respective races unopposed. Neither candidate faced opposition from the Republican or Democratic parties during the primary elections.


