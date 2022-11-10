65.5 Percent of Registered Clarion County Voters Turned Out for Midterm Election

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Of the 23,605 registered voters in Clarion County, 15,468 of them voted in Tuesday’s midterm elections for a 65.5 percent turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to Cindy Callahan, Interim Director of Election.

(Pictured above: election workers included Laura O’Neill, Cindy Callahan, Interim Director of Election, and Robert Wilk.)

“That’s a large turnout and the kind we usually only see during presidential elections,” said Callahan at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners. “The turnout went a little sky-high for us, but we pulled another one off. We’re tickled with getting it accomplished.

“We’re in the process now of getting everything sorted out and ready for our official count that will begin on Monday.”

Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius serve as members of the election board, with Heasley being president of the board.

Tharan welcomed Callahan and election coordinators Laura O’Neill and Robert Wilk as “guests of honor” for the work session.

“You are the heartbeat of the elections, and you guys did a great job yesterday,” said Tharan.

“Our absentee and mail votes were scanned and then filed, and it was a slick process,” continued Callahan. “We assumed it was going to take us most of the day and maybe even into the evening, but we were basically done by noonish time.

“Thank you to the county employees that helped us do that because we got flooded with phone calls from voters and poll workers on where they go to vote and other basic questions. I think there might have been ten of us back in here, and it was kind of an assembly line that we opened the ballots, opened the outer envelope of the ballots, then we opened inner envelopes. It didn’t turn out as bad as everybody thought it would.”

The unofficial preliminary results include absentee and mail votes but do not include mail ballots that were not properly dated. Provisional ballots and military ballots will likely be included in the official account on Monday.

O’Neill and Wilk, new to the election process, were asked if they had any thoughts on the election.

“I did actually enjoy it,” said O’Neill. “When I started working here a couple of months ago, there was a lot of build-up to the election and anticipation.”

Wilk added, “It was enjoyable, went smoothly, and it was very satisfying to see it.

“I like seeing the end result of all the work we put into making sure everything was right.”

All agreed that it was good they arrived at 6:00 a.m. and left at 10:30 p.m. just to make sure everything went smoothly.

