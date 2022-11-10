The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Veterans Day – A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.