BREAKING NEWS: With Heavy Rain Forecast for Friday Night, D9 Class 2A Championship Game Pitting Central Clarion Vs. Brookville Moved to Saturday



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With heavy rain and wind in the forecast for Friday night, the District 9 Class 2A football championship game between Central Clarion and Brookville has been moved to Saturday night.

The Wildcats will now take on the Raiders at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Karns City High School.

