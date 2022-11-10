 

Clarion County Career Center’s ‘Coins for a Cure’ Raises Nearly $5K for Clarion Sunshine Project

Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

3BFD5CA3-41B6-4863-92F5-2BCA77E225FFPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Students at the Clarion County Career Center recently raised nearly $5,000.00 for the Clarion Sunshine Project.

As a part of the school’s “Coins for a Cure” efforts during October’s Cancer Awareness Month, students set a goal of $3,600.00 to raise through various ways.

The students promised Director Traci Wildeson they would reach that goal and even made the wager a little interesting. If the students met their goal, Mrs. Wildeson would kiss a pig!

Not only did the students reach the goal, but they also surpassed it by a large margin, totaling $4,982.45 in donations.

“It was nice to do something fun after (the students) had given so much of themselves,” Wildeson told exploreClarion.com. “That was a lot of money for them to raise.

“They were looking forward to it for a couple of weeks. They’ve been egging me on, telling me that pig is coming!”

887E0C97-B152-401C-B0BE-9B5E144BB7C3

Students raised the funds through the sale of t-shirts, funds from donation jars within the programs, and student congress funds.

“It’s great to see our small school be able to raise over $46,000.00 in the last 11 years,” Wildeson added. “It just speaks to the quality of students that we have.”

The $4,982.45 check was presented to Tracy Myers, Nurse Manager at The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital for the Sunshine Project.

The donation will go to support the Clarion Sunshine Project, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping Oncology and Hematology patients of the Clarion Cancer Center.

The Sunshine Project is a 501c(3) that was incorporated at the end of 2015. Since then, they have paid over $400,000.00 in medical bills for cancer patients in need.

“We don’t want people worrying about their cancer care—that’s the last thing they need to worry about,” Myers said.

For more information on Clarion Sunshine Project, visit their website here: https://www.clarionsunshineproject.org/


