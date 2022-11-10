Cranberry Mall Sold to Real Estate Firm; Buyer Has ‘Turned Around Assets Like This in the Past’

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Cranberry Mall has been sold, and the community has a reason for optimism since the buyer has “turned around assets like this in the past.”

The mall has been bought by Dundas Real Estate Investment, broker Philip LaMay told exploreVenango.com.

LaMay, who owns and operates the brokerage firm tasked with overseeing the purchase of the mall, explained that the sale has not officially closed, so the final sale price could change until then.

LaMay also said that he is not allowed to disclose the financial figures to a third party without the buyer’s and seller’s consent.

Regardless of the price, LaMay thinks the buyer, Dundas Real Estate Investment, is an excellent fit for the property.

“(Dundas) has turned around assets like this in the past, so I think they will bring on the right resources to at least give it a good effort,” LaMay said. “It’s a tough market, but it’s not like it hasn’t seen some improvement. There aren’t a lot of fresh tenants, it’s not happening all the time, but it’s possible. I think there’s definitely a significant upside.”

Dundas came into the picture after LaMay’s company and Ten-X reached out to buyers who might be interested in a property like the Cranberry Mall.

“We reached out to a lot of people who hold similar (properties) or are in the market for larger retail or mixed-use properties,” LaMay said. “During the auction process, Ten-X explodes the process in terms of marketing. They reach out to certain buyer profiles that are actively buying assets like this in tertiary markets.”

Tertiary markets are smaller metro areas that are not large enough to be primary or secondary markets.

The mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM before Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site.

The auction was scheduled for October 31 through November 3, 2022, with an opening bid set at $1.3MM.

The Ten-X listing stated that the mall has a 43.4% occupancy rate and lists Dunham’s Sports, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and the Movies at Cranberry as its anchor tenants. A closer look at the listing shows that there are 27 vacancies out of the mall’s 92 units, including the 45,050 square foot unit that used to be The Bon-Ton and the 33,845 square foot unit that used to be JCPenney. The 86,567 square foot space that used to be Sears is shown as occupied, though its current tenant, Venango County Co-Op, has room for additional vendors.

Several tenants have left Cranberry Mall in recent months citing rising rents and what they’ve characterized as unreasonable treatment when Oakwood Management Group required them to pay higher rates retroactively in order to extend their lease. When they wouldn’t agree to the new terms, they were evicted with as little as a two-day notice, according to Patty Ace. Ace’s store, DAPA Decor, was a tenant from 2018 until they were evicted on August 1, 2022.

Even with the high vacancy rate, the listing’s financial analysis shows the property is turning a net profit each year. But with a dilapidating exterior, a parking lot filled with potholes, and competition from Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight, and Tractor Supply in the immediate area, community members had concerns about the future of the mall.



The interior entrance to what used to be JC Penney.

Ten-X and LoopNet are both owned by parent company CoStar Group. According to their website, CoStar Group is a publicly-traded company (Nasdaq: CSGP) based in Washington DC that provides analytics and marketing services to the commercial real estate industry.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gavin Fish contributed to this article.

