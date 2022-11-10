Keystone’s Exley Named KSAC Volleyball MVP as All-Star Teams Released



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leah Exley, who helped the Keystone volleyball team to a spot in the District 9 Class 2A championship match for the third year in a row, was named Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference MVP in all-star voting released on Thursday.

(Pictured above, Leah Exley goes up for a hit for Keystone/photo by Tracy Weckerly)

Alivia Huffman of Redbank Valley, Kendall Dun of Clarion-Limestone, Aryana Girvan of Clarion, Lexi Ruckdeschel of A-C Valley, Kennedy Kaye of Keystone and Ayanna Ferringer of Cranberry were first-team selections.

Caylen Rearick (Redbank Valley), Jenn Dunn (C-L), Hadlee Campbell (Clarion), Kylie Disney (North Clarion), Mackenzie Karnes (Cranberry) and Brooke Hart (Cranberry) made the second team.

Abby Knapp (C-L), Ava Fox (Karns City), Sydney Bell (Keystone), Grace Ochs (Clarion), Taylor Alston (Clarion) and Taylor Ripple (Redbank Valley) were third-team selections.

Clarion’s Kam Kerle, the District 9 Class A boys champion, was the KSAC Boys Golf MVP.

McKayla Kerle, the district girls’ Class A champ, made the first team for Clarion and was joined by teammates Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky.

Karns City’s Chloe Fritch also landed on the first team. Jacob Felsing of Moniteau was also a first-team selection.

Ethan Carll (North Clarion), Zeelan Hargenrader (North Clarion), Dawson Wallace (Moniteau), Dane Wenner (Cranberry) and Nick Aaron (Clarion-Limestone) made the second team.

Third team selections were: Dalton Wenner (Cranberry), Cayden Baker (Cranberry), Tanner Miller (Clarion), Jordan Hesdon (Clarion-Limestone) and Connor Ealy (Moniteau).

Jenna Zendron of Moniteau was named the KSAC Girls Cross Country MVP.

First team selections were: Karleigh Shaffer of Cranberry, Adisen Jackson of Clarion-Limestone, Katie Bauer of North Clarion, Kayla Hanna of Cranberry, Kelsey Hanna of Cranberry, Nicole Fair of North Clarion and Drew Whitecomb of A-C Valley/Union.

Making the second team were: Clara Coulson (Clarion-Limestone), Ashlyn Shultz (Cranberry), Jordan Montgomery (Cranberry), Regan Schmoll (Karns City), Sophia Bonetto (Karns City), Taylor Daily (Karns City) and Olivia Radaker (Clarion-Limestone).

The KSAC Boys Cross Country MVP was Karns City’s Griffin Booher.

Making the first team were: Logan Lutz of Clarion-Limestone, Dalton Wenner of Cranberry, Ben Seybert of Cranberry, Jonathan Hansford of Keystone, Ty Rankin of Clarion-Limestone, Gabriel Fair of North Clarion and Dillon Stroup of Karns City.

Second-team selections were: Aiden Thomas of North Clarion, Kaine McFarland of North Clarion, Hayden Weber of Clarion, Jonas Wilshire of Clarion, Jack Craig of Clarion-Limestone, Jackson Nicewonger of North Clarion and Kaleb Heath of Cranberry.

