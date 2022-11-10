Knox Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Medical Staff and Police Officers

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is behind bars for allegedly threatening to kill medical staff and police officers on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Thomas Darby Thompson, on Tuesday, November 8, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, Knox Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on South Main Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a male who was threatening to commit homicide.

An officer had spoken with a nurse, who provided information that Thomas Thompson made threats to kill a nurse and a doctor during an appointment. When asked what the specific threat was, the nurse responded with “I will kill you,” the complaint states.

It was learned that after Thompson’s appointment, he returned home and called the agency his appointment was with. During the phone call, Thompson was angry, and he again made threats towards the nurse and doctor, the complaint indicates.

Officers then received a call from a crisis employee who spoke with Thompson over the phone. They advised they received a call about this incident and started their protocol.

Officers then went to Thompson’s residence; he refused to open the door and would only speak through the door. During the conversation, he stated he would “kill officers,” take their guns, and “cause mayhem” at a medical facility, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Thompson made numerous threats to kill officers while they were outside his front door, and he told a specific officer that she is the one he would kill first.

Thompson was arraigned at 7:00 p.m. on November 8 in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, November 22, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

