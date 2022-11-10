Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Clarion Borough on Wednesday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 8:39 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 2nd Avenue and Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to the dispatcher, no injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:10 a.m.

