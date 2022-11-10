Ruth I. Slye McFadden, of Oil City, passed to her eternal rest, surrounded by family, at 12:46 pm on November 9, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on January 29, 1938, in Venus, she was the daughter of the late Ruth I. (Ehrhart) Slye and Ernest L. Slye, Sr.

She attended Shippenville High School for three years and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1955.

Ruth was active in her church; she taught Bible School and Sunday School for many years.

She was also active in Girl Scouts and PTA at her children’s schools.

Ruth enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping with her family and mowing the lawn.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Her hobbies were crossword puzzles, card games, and reading.

She was married on January 5, 1956, to William P. McFadden, who survives, in the Venus Methodist Church by the late Rev. Harry Sayers.

They shared 66 years of marriage together.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, William, are three daughters: Virginia R. Coe and husband, Melvin, of Venus, Patricia A. Bush and husband, John, of Pleasantville, Nancy J. Fitzgerald and husband, Albert, of Franklin, and one son, John P. McFadden and wife, Lydia, of Franklin; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and six great great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is one brother, Rev. James W. Slye and wife, Olive, of Emily, MN, one sister-in-law, Elzada Slye of Oil City, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest L. Slye, Jr. (Skip) and sister-in-law Delores Slye Moon, and Dean H. Slye; an infant sister, Gloria Grace Slye, and a son-in-law Thomas H. Stephens.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, at the Morrison Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12 at the Morrison Funeral Home, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Shawn Johnson, Pastor of Pleasantville Community Church, officiating.

The committal service will be also held at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center or to AseraCare Hospice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

