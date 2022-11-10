SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winey Book Club Set for November 14
Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s Book Club is scheduled for Monday, November 14.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Share your love of reading with the group at Deer Creek Winery each month. Deer Creek’s monthly book club is held on the second Monday of each month.
To register, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-with-becky-tickets-457229996227
The event is FREE.
The winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information on Deer Creek Winery, visit their website here.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.