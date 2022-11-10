 

SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winey Book Club Set for November 14

Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

deer creek book club
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery’s Book Club is scheduled for Monday, November 14.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Share your love of reading with the group at Deer Creek Winery each month. Deer Creek’s monthly book club is held on the second Monday of each month.

To register, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-with-becky-tickets-457229996227

The event is FREE.

The winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information on Deer Creek Winery, visit their website here.

