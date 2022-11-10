SPONSORED: Join Wanango Country Club for a Fashion Show This Saturday!
Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club for Something Clever’s Holiday Fashion Show on Saturday, November 12th!
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Fashion show and lunch at 12:00 p.m.
Pay at the door – $25.00. Includes lunch, soft drinks, tax, and gratuity. A cash bar will be available.
For reservations please call 814-676-8133, option #3, and choose your lunch selection.
Lunch options:
– Meat Quiche
– Veggie Quiche
– Turkey wrap
– Caesar salad
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343
Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.
