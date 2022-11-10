 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Join Wanango Country Club for a Fashion Show This Saturday!

Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

wanango-dining-room
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club for Something Clever’s Holiday Fashion Show on Saturday, November 12th!

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Fashion show and lunch at 12:00 p.m.

Pay at the door – $25.00. Includes lunch, soft drinks, tax, and gratuity. A cash bar will be available.

For reservations please call 814-676-8133, option #3, and choose your lunch selection.

Lunch options:

– Meat Quiche
– Veggie Quiche
– Turkey wrap
– Caesar salad

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.

Wanango


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.