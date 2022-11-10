Michael Patton Advising: Retirement Savings in a Volatile Market

 

Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Retirement Savings in a Volatile Market.

If you worry about your retirement investments during market downturns, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, emotions are often the enemy of sound investing. Here are some points to help you stay clear-headed during periods of market volatility.

Markets Rebound

Historically, even the worst bear market has bounced back and eventually gone on to reach new highs. In fact, since 1970, bear markets have lasted an average of 14 months.

A Chance to Buy Low

If you’re investing a set amount of money on a regular basis, such as in a retirement plan account, you’re buying fewer shares when prices are high and more shares when prices are low — one of the basic tenets of investing wisely.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Retirement-Savings-in-a-Volatile-Market.c9981.htm

51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
