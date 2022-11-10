Michael Patton Advising: Retirement Savings in a Volatile Market
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Retirement Savings in a Volatile Market.
If you worry about your retirement investments during market downturns, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, emotions are often the enemy of sound investing. Here are some points to help you stay clear-headed during periods of market volatility.
Markets Rebound
Historically, even the worst bear market has bounced back and eventually gone on to reach new highs. In fact, since 1970, bear markets have lasted an average of 14 months.
A Chance to Buy Low
If you’re investing a set amount of money on a regular basis, such as in a retirement plan account, you’re buying fewer shares when prices are high and more shares when prices are low — one of the basic tenets of investing wisely.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Retirement-Savings-in-a-Volatile-Market.c9981.htm
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
