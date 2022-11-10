Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Take in the Spectacular View From Brady’s Bend Overlook

 

Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – East Brady in Southern Clarion County is a town that celebrates life on the river.

Just a few miles outside of town is Brady’s Bend Overlook. Here, visitors can enjoy a spectacular panoramic view of the magnificent bend in the mighty Allegheny River below.

Pool 9 is the northern most deep-water pool of the Allegheny and provides over nine miles of exceptional opportunities for leisure boating, fishing, water skiing, and jet skiers.

The area around East Brady is steeped in history. Brady’s Bend is named for Revolutionary War-era Captain Samuel Brady. Come explore Clarion County.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

