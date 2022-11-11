The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Veterans DayShowers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

TonightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

SaturdayA chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday NightA chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

SundayA chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 23.

TuesdayA chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.