Bartlett E. Haugh, son of Earl O. Haugh and Gladys Pollum Haugh, was born March 28, 1932 in Brookville Pa, and passed November 7, 2022.

He married Margie McKinney Haugh, who preceded him in death.

They had a daughter Gail Anne, who preceded him in death, and three sons Edward of Oil City, Roger of Shippenville and Robert Sr of El Reno Ok.

He is survived by a brother Gary Haugh and his wife Virginia of No. Carolina.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Opal O’Grady, Grace Ongley and Millie Barker, also a granddaughter and a grandson.

He had 11 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

He was a veteran of the Korean conflict in the US Army, He drove truck for Lyons Transportation Lines in Rouseville for around 30 years.

He moved to Tulsa Ok after he retired and last year to El Reno with his son and his wife where he passed away.

Services are Saturday Nov. 12th in El Reno Ok and internment at 1pm on Nov. 15th, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens next to his wife and daughter.

A meet and greet for friends of his and family immediately after at Seneca fire hall community building 2-5.

