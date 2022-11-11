 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

C-93, Other Hearst Stations Sold to State College Company

Friday, November 11, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

9C247725- (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion radio stations C-93 WCCR-FM, 94.1 The Goat, and 1300 WWCH-AM are being purchased by Seven Mountains Media headquartered in State College, according to a Thursday report by Radio INSIGHT.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The stations have been owned by members of the Hearst family since sign-on, with WWCH launching in 1960 and the FM added in 1985. Current owner Bill Hearst acquired the company from his parents in 1978 and is expected to issue a news release on the transition in the near future.

The sale terms were missing from the FCC filing.

WCCR-FM and WWCH-AM will join Seven Mountains’ 101.3 WKFT Strattanville in serving the Clarion area. WKFT simulcasts “Bigfoot Country” 102.1 WIFT DuBois.

The purchase is pending FCC approval.

EC508CF3-

Seven Mountains Media has a variety of stations and formats in State College, Lewistown, Wellsboro, Dubois, Selinsgrove, Olean NY, Elmira NY, York, Stroudsburg, and Wilkes-Barre.

According to Seven Mountains Media website, “The radio that (the community) loved (has) slowly been replaced with programming and disc jockeys shot in from a satellite, the same songs over and over, and a lack of engaging local content. Listeners deserve more.

“We have a group of 25 hand-crafted radio brands across 67 signals and a team of creative people that are driven to make the type of local content that our communities crave. We connect with our listeners, on-air, on-site, and online.”


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.