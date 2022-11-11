C-93, Other Hearst Stations Sold to State College Company

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion radio stations C-93 WCCR-FM, 94.1 The Goat, and 1300 WWCH-AM are being purchased by Seven Mountains Media headquartered in State College, according to a Thursday report by Radio INSIGHT.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The stations have been owned by members of the Hearst family since sign-on, with WWCH launching in 1960 and the FM added in 1985. Current owner Bill Hearst acquired the company from his parents in 1978 and is expected to issue a news release on the transition in the near future.

The sale terms were missing from the FCC filing.

WCCR-FM and WWCH-AM will join Seven Mountains’ 101.3 WKFT Strattanville in serving the Clarion area. WKFT simulcasts “Bigfoot Country” 102.1 WIFT DuBois.

The purchase is pending FCC approval.

Seven Mountains Media has a variety of stations and formats in State College, Lewistown, Wellsboro, Dubois, Selinsgrove, Olean NY, Elmira NY, York, Stroudsburg, and Wilkes-Barre.

According to Seven Mountains Media website, “The radio that (the community) loved (has) slowly been replaced with programming and disc jockeys shot in from a satellite, the same songs over and over, and a lack of engaging local content. Listeners deserve more.

“We have a group of 25 hand-crafted radio brands across 67 signals and a team of creative people that are driven to make the type of local content that our communities crave. We connect with our listeners, on-air, on-site, and online.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.