Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Punch

Guests will eagerly gather around the punch bowl when you ladle out this frothy mocha ice cream drink!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup instant coffee granules



1 cup boiling water2 quarts whole milk1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened1 quart chocolate ice cream, softenedGrated chocolate, optional

Directions

-Combine sugar and coffee; stir in boiling water until dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.

-Just before serving, pour the coffee mixture into a 1-gallon punch bowl. Stir in milk. Add scoops of ice cream; stir until melted. If desired, sprinkle with grated chocolate.

