Elma R. Zaremba, 84, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Elma was born on November 3, 1938, in Pleasantville, PA, a daughter of the late Elmer and Grace Lowers Anthony.

She was married to Zigmond Zaremba who preceded her in death in 1986.

Elma was a graduate of Colestock High School.

She was a member of White Oak United Methodist Church.

In her earlier years, Elma enjoyed the outdoors, cross country skiing, and selling antiques.

Elma is survived by a son, Anthony Zaremba and wife Josette of Drums, PA; a granddaughter, Amy Lynn Zaremba; four step-grandchildren, Halie Zube, Timothy Zube, Thomas Zube, and James Zube; two brothers, Larry Anthony and wife Bobbi of Mill Village, and Harold Anthony of Pleasantville; two sisters, Grace Corey of Titusville and Jane Mitchell of North East; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Grant Zaremba; a sister, Edna Mae Covell; and a brother George Anthony.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Roger Peterson, officiating.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Give the Kids the World https://www.gktw.org/.

