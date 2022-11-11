 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Emergency Units Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash on Olean Trail

Friday, November 11, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

D8AE6E6D-9815-4371-8074-96103203826ALIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Limestone Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 4:11 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Route 66 and Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Limestone Township Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 5:10 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

18F6F241-5586-45EF-B02A-DD357938420F


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.