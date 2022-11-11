Emergency Units Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash on Olean Trail

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Limestone Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 4:11 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Route 66 and Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Limestone Township Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 5:10 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

