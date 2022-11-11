Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer
Friday, November 11, 2022 @ 06:11 AM
The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.
Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.
Send resume to:
Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF
526 Elm Street, Box 8
Tionesta, PA 16353
on or before December 10, 2022.
EOE
