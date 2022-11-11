Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on November 8, 2022.

Born on September 26, 1939, in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Walter George and Laura Jane Ferguson Jordan of East Brady.

Georgie was a 1957 graduate of East Brady Area High School.

In August of 1961, she married Thomas J. McClaine Sr., who survives.

During her lifetime, her places of employment included Willison’s Garage, Bish’s Market, Comet Market, and Shepherd’s Inn.

Georgie was an extremely hard worker, and an active employee until the age of 79.

Georgie’s hobbies included baking (her pies were the best!), playing cards, watching the Steelers, and she was a devout cheerleader for her son’s, and granddaughters’ athletic events.

She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and past member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department.

Her family was the center of her life, known as Gigi to her great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Thomas J. McClaine Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of New Bethlehem, three granddaughters, Leah (Eric) Hollinger of Mountville, Lacy (Kyle) Zook of Lancaster, Madison McClaine of Sarasota, FL, and five great grandchildren, Thomas “T.J.”, Collins, Laine, Adalee, and Andi.

Also, she is survived by one brother, Dave (Louise) Jordan of East Brady, and two sisters, Linda Boyle of Knox, and Vickie (Richard) Culbertson of Rimersburg.

Georgie was preceded in death by siblings, Bonnie, Helen “Sis”, Grace, Nancy, Thomas, Danny, Sally, Barbara (Will), Robert, and Patty.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, in the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem.

Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant and Reverend Jimmy Swogger will assist with the service.

Interment will take place at St. Eusebius Catholic Cemetery in East Brady Township, Clarion County.

The family suggests memorials be made to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 39, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Georgie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com .

