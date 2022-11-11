Getting New Businesses on Main Street a Priority for Clarion Borough

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Getting new businesses on Main Street in Clarion is a priority, according to Scott Sharrar, Housing and Zoning Officer.

(Pictured above: Clarion Borough Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar.)

“There’s a vast majority of things that can go on Main Street, and right now we haven’t denied anything,” Sharrar told exploreClarion.com last week. “If there’s a problem, we look into it, and if it’s going to benefit the borough, we can do what we can. That’s what we’re here for to benefit the borough.

“I know everybody says we make rules and should stick by them, but sometimes you have got to rewrite the rules. Some of this stuff has been in our ordinance book for 20 or 30 years, and they need to be tweaked.”

The zoning rules have not prevented two major retail developments in Clarion over the last few years, with developers following existing zoning laws to the letter of the law. Dunkin’ and CVS are two examples where developers checked before they even started building on what was allowed.

A more recent example has been the continued cooperation with the Cherico family (Fred and Kim Cherico, along with Nick, Ava, and Luca) project at 606 and 608 Main Street. The buildings formerly housed the Dan Smith Candy Shop and the Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store. The family purchased the buildings from their Great Uncle, Dr. Victor Cherico.

Sharrar provided guidance to the Chericos for an initial proposal to place three individual prefabricated sheds on the site for individual temporary stores. That plan was abandoned when it became apparent it was not economically feasible.

Clarion Borough Zoning rules did not halt the project.

“Each of the sheds was going to be required to have their own electric, sewage, heat system, and be handicapped accessible,” continued Sharrar. “Labor and Industry sets those standards and not Clarion Borough.”

The Cherico family is reviewing other options for this site and must first submit the Land Use application required by the Clarion County Planning Commission. Following approval by the Planning Commission, Clarion Borough would issue a building permit. The Planning Commission has two scheduled meetings: November 16 and December 14, but an application has not yet been submitted by the Cherico family.

​“Thank you to the staff at the Clarion Borough for guiding and mentoring us and not holding us back with this project,” Kim Cherico wrote.

“Thanks to everyone for your patience during our construction, we sincerely appreciate it. Our children are learning the entire construction process, so they can carry on the family tradition for decades to come by owning and operating a spot in the heart of the beautiful downtown Clarion business district. The same exact spot where their great-grandparents owned and operated, The Modern Store. It’s truly an honor for them.”

​Finding proper utility connections for businesses on Main Street can be a challenge for any developer.

“We didn’t know where all the utilities were,” Sharrar said. “The utilities for the neighboring business were underneath the Cherico property, and whenever they shut theirs off, they actually shut the water off to the neighboring building. I’ve never seen a utility map, but the water company would have where all the water is, and I’m sure the electric company would have where the utilities are now.”

Electrical utility connections were placed at the rear of the buildings on Main Street during the 1980s and water and sewage connections now run down the middle of Main Street.

Possible zoning changes

Clarion Borough Council is now considering a zoning amendment to include short-term rentals such as air BNBs.

There are now six to eight in town and a dozen or so along the Clarion River, according to Sharrar.

“It’s becoming popular. Jim Crooks said he’s gotten over 405 four-star reviews on his two BNBs on Main Street. They were never included before, and it is just to help us regulate them, making sure they comply to the state’s standard codes and labor and industry.”

The council must approve all ordinance changes, and a Street Opening Ordinance is under consideration.

“We did make a change to the sign ordinance several years ago,” said Sharrar. “I had numerous people who wanted to change the way the signs were on Main Street. Our signs had to be flat on the wall. Now they can be perpendicular and extend out no more than three feet at a height of five feet. As you’re driving down the street, you notice it more if it’s sticking out.“

In terms of adapting to ordinance changes, Sharrar’s philosophy is simple.

“If you want to survive, you’ve got to move forward.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.