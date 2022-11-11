Mary Emily Sterrett, 93, of Grove City, passed away November 10, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Mary Emily was born January 23, 1929 in Jefferson Township, Mercer County.

She was the daughter of the late David and Claire (Reno) McCullough.

Mary Emily graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage.

She furthered her education by attending a business school in Sharon.

She was married to Robert F. Sterrett on June 19, 1954, he survives.

Together the couple managed and ran the family’s farm in Irwin Township.

Mary Emily took care of the financials for the farm.

She was avid quilter and knitter, making numerous items her family will treasure.

Mary Emily loved being with family as well.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband Robert Sterrett of Grove City, her daughters Lori Browne of Grove City, Lisa Sloan and her husband Michael of Harmony and Amy Polkabla and her husband Steve of Grove City.

Mary Emily had 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who also survive.

Mary Emily was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Patty Sterrett, an infant daughter Julie Sterrett, her brother Irwin (Speed) McCullough and her son in law Jeffrey Browne.

A private family burial took place at Mt. Irwin Cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville assisted the family with those arrangements.

Friends and family can leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

The family suggest memorial donations be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, c/o Meals on Wheels, 819 Columbia Avenue, Grove City, PA 16127.

