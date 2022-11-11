Rusty Gadley, 62, devoted husband of Paula Friend Gadley, passed away Tuesday November, 8, 2022.

Born on November 22, 1959, in Oil City, PA, the loving son of the late Larry and Carol Fleeger Gadley.

Rusty was a devoted husband, loving father and papa, he was very family oriented, always being there for his family, and was the centerpiece who helped hold everyone together.

He was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was an avid bowler.

He loved his sweets, having worked at a bakery right out of high school, then becoming a sales manager of a Krispy Kreme, eventually becoming a bread vendor for Flowers Baking Co.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, J. Matthew Toby (Danielle) of Liberty, and John Paul Toby (Lee Ann) of Kershaw; daughter Kayla Michelle Gadley of Easley; grandchildren, Natalie Grace Toby, Haylee Ann Toby, Kate Willow Toby, Kingston James Revis; sisters, Vivian Todd (William) of Oil City, PA, Janice Williams (Dave) of Oil City, PA, Beverly Weingard (Dave) of Harrisburg, PA, Stacey Griffin (Mike) also of Oil City, PA; aunt and uncle John and Karen Greene of Oil City, PA; aunt Joyce Fleeger of Oil City, PA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Rusty is pre-deceased by his stepfather Ralph Morrison; brother-in-law, Timothy B. Karns; and granddaughter London Rhea Revis.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

A memorial will be scheduled in Oil City, PA at a later date.

Please visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.