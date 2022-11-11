Shirley Frederick Wedekind was born on December 21, 1934 in Clarion to John and Marcella Frederick.

She passed from this life to much greater things on November 9, 2022.

Shirley was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School in Clarion.

She continued her Catholic Faith at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton, where she enjoyed attending with her sister, Jane Gatesman.

The two sisters enjoyed many fun and comical adventures together.

Shirley married Roland “Pete” Wedekind, whom she later courageously parted ways with.

Shirley was the mother of one daughter and five sons, all of whom survive.

In addition to raising six children and making a home for them, Shirley worked full time at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion until her retirement.

After retirement, Shirley enjoyed spending time playing cards with family, crafting, reading, and traveling.

Shirley discovered later in life that she was a gifted painter and would share her treasured art with the family members she loved the most.

Shirley enjoyed gifting her children, grandchildren and their spouses at Christmas, except for the year she accidentally sent empty cards with a handwritten, “Buy yourself something nice”.

Shirley was proud of the family she created, and of being known as Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma Shirley.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory include her daughter Kathy Weaver of Kossuth, sons Steven “Shane” Wedekind and wife Karen of Knox, Kevin “Woody” Wedekind and wife Sally of Shippenville, Dan Wedekind of Knox, Pete Wedekind of Knox, and Greg Wedekind of Shippenville.

Shirley is also survived by four siblings, including Edward Frederick of Knox, John Frederick and wife Linda of Smithfield, Jane Gatesman of Knox, and Mike Frederick and wife Sharon of Clarion.

Shirley is survived by the following grandchildren and great grandchildren, Nicole and David Lauer and their children Jack and Jordan; Randall “Buck” and Cindy Weaver and their children Wendy, Samantha, Kaci, Tessa and Jozee; Jon and Holly Weaver and their children McKinley and Vivian; Scott and Samantha Wedekind and their children Kaley and Cody; Bryan and Jaimie Wedekind and their children Connor, Bradley and Alex; Kyle Wedekind, Sara and Eric Say, Ryan and Marie Wedekind and their daughter Emma; Alyce Wedekind, EJ Wedekind, and Ethan Wedekind; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents Shirley was preceded in death by a brother and sister, William and Jean Frederick, a daughter in law Maggie Wedekind and a brother in law Charles Gatesman.

Per Shirley’s wishes, a private family ceremony honoring her life took place at Wedekind Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Knox Public Library, PO Box 510, Knox, PA 16232 or the Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox, PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

