United Way of Clarion County to Support Local Creative Entrepreneurs

CLARION CO., Pa. — The United Way of Clarion County is offering support to local creative entrepreneurs.

The support is in the form of a grant through the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program made available through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Region 13 Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts, United Way of Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Clarion Native Prince Brooks of 32 ½ Productions, a 2022 Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (CEAP) Grant Recipient.)

CEAP recipient Prince Brooks is a 2020 graduate of Clarion University with a degree in Computer Information Systems.

“Photography and Videography are what I am truly passionate about. Last year I began freelance photography and videography, and at the beginning of this year rebranded as 32 ½ Productions. 32 ½ Productions has goals of becoming a Main Street staple providing commercial services, as well as community events such as Movies in Park,” explained Brooks.

“Along with the rebrand, it was important for me to be well equipped for any future projects and the CEAP grant funding has helped me to upgrade my computer, lighting, and audio equipment.”

The CEAP is designed to pair access to existing small business consulting services with financial resources up to $2,000.00 for creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own for-profit business or who operate an existing for-profit micro business in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties.

Last year United Way of Clarion County was named the Pennsylvania Partner in the Arts for Region 13 and was recently awarded continued funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

United Way of Clarion County is tasked with administering the state-wide program to the five-county region.

“We work with the Small Business Development Centers, PA Wilds, and other organizations that support small businesses and assist in their creation,” explained Melissa Fulton, United Way of Clarion County’s Executive Director. “The SDBCs provide business owners and potential business owners with access to so many supports and educational opportunities. They are helping entrepreneurs create a solid foundation and setting them up for success from the very beginning. Our collaboration with them has been great so far.”

“Creative entrepreneurs are an invaluable asset to our communities. They lead innovation, deliver creative products and services, generate economic opportunity, and contribute to a unique community identity,” continued Fulton.

Additionally, this program prioritizes the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts overarching value of diversity, equity, and inclusion and investment in creative entrepreneurs who identify as Black, Indigenous, or persons of color (BIPOC) or those located in and whose work benefits low-income communities.

So far, over $25,000.00 has been awarded to 13 entrepreneurs in Clarion, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties.

To apply for the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Grant, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, be a current resident of Pennsylvania for at least one year, and must have gross revenue of less than $200,000.00.

Under this program’s definition, creative entrepreneurs intend to form a business or operate a for-profit micro business in Pennsylvania within one or more of the following creative industry areas:

– Marketing – Advertising and marketing agencies and professionals.

– Architecture – Architecture firms and architects.

– Visual Arts & Crafts – Galleries, artists, artisans, and makers.

– Design – Product, interior, graphic, and fashion design firms and designers.

– Film & Media – Film, video, animation, TV, and Radio businesses.

– Digital Games – Companies, programmers, and individuals producing games.

– Music & Entertainment – Producers, venues, musicians, and performers.

– Publishing – Print or electronic businesses and content creators, editors, and writers.

Anyone interested in applying for this grant should reach out to United Way of Clarion County at 814-226-8760 or through email at [email protected]

More information is available on United Way of Clarion County’s website at www.uwclarionco.org under the Region 13 Tab.

