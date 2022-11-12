The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

TonightA chance of rain and snow showers before 5am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

SundayA chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 23.

TuesdayA chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday NightRain showers likely before 8pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8pm and 10pm, then snow showers likely after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

WednesdayA chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday NightA chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

ThursdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 36.

