Clarion County Photo of the Day

Earlier this month, nine West Forest Students took part in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. Students took part in a competitive math assessment and a mathematics group activity. Jeffrey Bayle was the team’s highest scorer on the competitive math assessment. Students pictured are from left to right: Logan Niederriter, Zach Carll, Izek Sample, Theresa Dando, Faith Dietrich, Nathan Dietrich, Colter Bayle, Leo Gilliland, and Jeffrey Bayle.