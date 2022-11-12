Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas

Feel free to add olives if you’d like!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 small onion, chopped



3 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon dried oregano3/4 teaspoon salt, divided1 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt1 medium tomato, chopped1/2 cup chopped peeled cucumber1 teaspoon dill weed4 whole pita breads, warmedOptional: Additional chopped tomatoes and cucumber

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 8-10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

-In a small bowl, mix yogurt, tomato, cucumber, dill, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Spoon 3/4 cup beef mixture over each pita bread; top with 3 tablespoons yogurt sauce. If desired, top with additional tomatoes and cucumber. Serve with remaining yogurt sauce.

