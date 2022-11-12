Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas
Feel free to add olives if you’d like!
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 small onion, chopped
1 teaspoon dried oregano
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt
1 medium tomato, chopped
1/2 cup chopped peeled cucumber
1 teaspoon dill weed
4 whole pita breads, warmed
Optional: Additional chopped tomatoes and cucumber
Directions
-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 8-10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
-In a small bowl, mix yogurt, tomato, cucumber, dill, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Spoon 3/4 cup beef mixture over each pita bread; top with 3 tablespoons yogurt sauce. If desired, top with additional tomatoes and cucumber. Serve with remaining yogurt sauce.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
