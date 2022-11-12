 

Kerle Tire Game Two of the Week Showcases Brookville and Central Clarion in Playoff Tilt

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

brookville-at-clarion-11-12-2022-WEBKARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week will feature a Saturday night playoff matchup between Brookville and Central Clarion, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Diehl Stadium in Karns City.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

Because of a forecast of heavy rain and wind on Friday night, the title tilt between Central Clarion (9-1) and Brookville (6-5) was moved to Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Karns City High School.

No sophomore slump for Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson. He has thrown for 2,451 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. He’s also been unleashed in the running game with 448 yards.

Ashton Rex has put up eye-popping numbers with 56 receptions for 1,413 yards and 12 touchdowns. His speed is unmatched.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

