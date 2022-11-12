Memorial Planned for Helen Marie Burchanowski

A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski will be held at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City.

Father John Miller will serve as celebrant.

Helen Marie Burchanowski, 81, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

A full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.