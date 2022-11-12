 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Memorial Planned for Helen Marie Burchanowski

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sDclcIIsAamEA Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski will be held at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City.

Father John Miller will serve as celebrant.

Helen Marie Burchanowski, 81, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

A full obituary can be found here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.