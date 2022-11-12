Paul F. Burnett, Jr., of Troy Center Rd. Centerville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.

Paul was born at home in Rynd Farm to the late Paul F. and Elizabeth Shaw Burnett, Sr.

He was a lifelong member of the Diamond Evangelical United Methodist Church where he served on several boards and selflessly volunteered in the building of the sanctuary in the mid 1970’s.

Paul enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, cutting firewood (until age 90), helping others, and watching WWE Wrestling on TV.

His favorite pastime was playing with and coaching his sons when they were little leaguers, and later watching them play on the softball fields throughout Crawford County.

He is survived by the second love of his life, wife Geneva “Idell” Burnett whom he married on November 8, 2003; sons, Steven Burnett and wife Freya of Fort Myers, FL, Mark Burnett and wife Brenda of Townville, Richard Burnett of Erie, and Scott Burnett and wife Cheryl of Fort Myers, FL.

He is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law Thomas Nuhfer of Edinboro and a sister-in-law Judith McPherson of Troy Center.

After his marriage to Idell, Paul quickly assumed the role of step-father to step-son Dusty Johnson of Gresham, step-daughter Blair Boyd and husband Roger of Centerville, step-son Emil Johnson of Columbus, OH, and Step-son in-law, Don Ralston of Gresham, as well as 11 step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by the first love of his life Margaret J. Nuhfer Burnett who declared to her mother when they met in first grade that she was going to marry Paul Burnett and she did on December 22, 1950. She passed away on October 24, 2000, less than two months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.

He was also preceded in death by all four of his devoted sisters who lovingly rereferred to him as Boy, Alice Carbaugh of Rynd Farm, Pauline Deverts of Cherrytree, Geraldine Kush of President, Jane Watson of El Paso, TX, and step-daughter, Deana Ralston of Gresham. In addition, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Raymond and Marian Conaway of Troy Center, and sister-in-law Jaquie Nuhfer of Edinboro.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1950.

Those who knew Paul best were always impressed with his devotion to his family, his loving kindness, giving nature and his love for the Lord.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Friday November 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. John Hall, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County 766 Liberty St. Meadville, PA 16335.

