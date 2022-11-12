Port Allegany Outlasts Keystone to Move on to District 9 Class A Championship Game



BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Things started out well for Keystone.

The Panthers put together an impressive drive on their first possession against Port Allegany, but it was snuffed out by an interception by Noah Archer.

The Gators went on to take a 12-0 lead at the half on the way to an 18-6 win over Keystone in the District 9 Class A semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Port Allegany’s Noah Archer)

Keystone was able to move the ball. Port Allegany, though, was able to keep the Panthers from finishing drives.

Port Allegany (10-1) in return was able to find the end zone behind a bruising running game led by Blaine Moses and Archer and some big completions in the passing game by quarterback Drew Evens.

Archer rushed for 161 yards on 18 carries and scored all three touchdowns. Moses added 50 yards on 15 attempts.

Evens and Peyton Stiles hooked up six times for 138 yards.

Archer got things going for Port Allegany with an 8-yard touchdown run following an interception by Evens for a 6-0 lead.

The Gators moved ahead 12-0 with a little more than a minute remaining in the first half when Evens found Archer for a 25-yard touchdown.

A third Port Allegany interception of the first half, this one by Nick Wilfong, ended another Keystone drive just before the break.

Archer scored on a 5-yard TD run on the Gators’ first drive of the third quarter for an 18-0 advantage.

Evens was 10 of 15 for 202 yards for Port Allegany.

Kyle Nellis finished with 64 yards on 11 carries for Keystone. Aidan Sell added 48 yards on 10 attempts.

Drew Keth was 9 of 23 for 75 yards. Drew Slaugenaupt caught three passes for 42 yards for Keystone.

Keystone scored its lone touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Keth to Tyler Albright.

The Panthers, who were ravaged by injuries this season, finished 7-5.

Port Allegany will take on Brockway for the District 9 Class A championship at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bradford.

