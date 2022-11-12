 

Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson, Sr.

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gaEoPzfoSFRev. Clinton Leroy Wasson, Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022.

He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.

Clinton was a 1947 graduate of Franklin High School in Pennsylvania.

He received his Bachelor’s degree in Religion from Olivet Nazarene University in 1960.

He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950 in Franklin, Pennsylvania; she passed away on November 29, 2007.

He was a Church of the Nazarene pastor retiring after 34 years.

He served at the Wabash church from 1967 to 1975, but also pastored in Marion, Ligonier, Orland, Redkey, Waterloo, and Farmington, Missouri.

Through the Nazarene Church, he served on several Work and Witness Trips traveling all over the world.

He served on the credentials board of the Nazarene Church.

Wherever he served he was always eager to get involved in the local ministerial associations.

Clinton was always a bi vocational pastor and would work other jobs at the same time, such as serving on the town council of Orland, Indiana.

He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr. of Wabash, Indiana, and David L. (Diane) Wasson of South Charleston, West Virginia, grandchildren, Travis (Sarah) Wasson of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Jennie (Brian) Miller of South Charleston, 6reat-grandchildren, Wyatt Wasson and Norah Wasson of Vicksburg, Mary Miller and June Miller both of South Charleston; additional family, Brittiney (Adam Snyder) Miller, and their sons Cash Miller and Jack Miller all of South Charleston; and also several nieces, nephews,and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Beatrice B. Wasson, brother, Dr. H. Carl Wasson, Jr., and sister Gladys McDowell Warner.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Jennie Miller, Pastor Kirk Johnson, and Dr. Keith Grove officiating.

There will be a committal service at 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Mechanicsburg Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, Indiana.

Friends may call 4-7 pm Friday, November 18, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial is the Alabaster Special Offering for the Wabash Church of the Nazarene.

The memorial guest book for Clinton may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.


