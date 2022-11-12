SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Justin Meanor

 

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

bev airEach month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.

This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Justin Meanor.

Justin began his journey with Beverage-Air in 2018 on Line 6 installing shell bottoms and breakers. Later he moved to Line 2 where he made the bottoms and installed the breakers before accepting a bid to be the Line 6 Assembly Tech. Assembly technicians are the employees on the lines tasked to train new employees and help them feel comfortable while developing their new skills.

Justin is always willing to learn, and he tries his hardest to meet production quotas while keeping up with the highest standards of quality. He is patient with new employees and trains them with dignity and understanding.

“Everybody was new at one point; people just need some time and help. It’s all about how you talk to people,” explains Justin.

He appreciates his coworker, Jeremy Mills, for helping him when he started and now he strives to do the same for others.

In Justin’s free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Mandi, being a “girl dad” to their three children, Harley, Aaliyah, and Addison. He also enjoys all of the activities that go along with three active daughters.

Justin is just another example of the great people who are part of the Beverage-Air family.

If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.

Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
