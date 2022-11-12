BHS Clarion Hospital Receives Donation to Cancer Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Representatives from Forever Media came together with staff from BHS Clarion Hospital on Thursday to present a donation to the BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.

(Photo above: Left to right — Emily Bonk, Operations and Special Project Manager, BHS Clarion Hospital; Michele Hinderliter, Nurse Coordinator and Breast Health Nurse Navigator, BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center; Tanya Bain, Account Executive, Forever Media; Tracy Myers, Director of Oncology Services, BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center; Cindy Grant, General Sales Manager, Forever Media; and Bridget Thornton, Development/Community Health Coordinator, BHS Clarion Hospital.)

The donation of $3,052 was raised at Pink Pumpkin Ladies Night Out, which took place last month at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

The event was billed as a good time with friends, great wine, vendors, live music, a chance to win great gifts and baskets, and a free night’s stay at the Inn at Deer Creek Winery.

“Collectively, we all joined together to get donation items for auction,” said Cindy Grant, General Sales Manager at Forever Media. “With the help of Deer Creek Winery, who sold tickets online for us, and several community sponsors, we were able to raise the money for the cancer center.”

Sponsors of the event were BHS Clarion Hospital, Deer Creek Winery, Clarion County Community Bank, Froggy 100.3/98.5, Rocky 94.3/107.7. Majic 99.3/104.5, and the Allegheny News Talk Sports Network.

“All the money that we raised goes to the Cancer Center Patient Care Fund which helps patients with the expenses that they incur that aren’t covered by insurance,” said Bridget Thornton, the Development/Community Health Coordinator at BHS Clarion Hospital. “That could be gas cards, grocery store certificates, or help with utility bills. Sometimes we’ll do special things like a night out, a trip, manicures or pedicures—whatever.”

“This community wraps their arms around this cancer center and just supports it wholeheartedly,” said Tracy Myers, Director of Oncology Services at BHS Clarion Hospital.

“It’s such a community effort to make sure this cancer center is treating patients in this community.”

According to Grant, this is the fourth time they’ve held raised funds for the cancer center, but only the first time they’ve made it an event. They plan on doing it again next year.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.