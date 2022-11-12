Kerle Tire Game One of the Week Features Brockway and Redbank Valley in D-9 Class 1A Semifinal
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues today with a Saturday afternoon playoff matchup between Brockway and Redbank Valley, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 12:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 1:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.
ABOUT THE GAME
Redbank Valley (9-1) will take on Brockway (7-4), which won big over Coudersport in the first round, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at DuBois in the district semifinal.
The Bulldogs, who are coming off a first round bye, have seen Braylon Wagner play exceptionally well since being called upon to run Redbank’s dangerous offense.
He’s completed 47 of 77 for 693 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
HOW TO WATCH
The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
