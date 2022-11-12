 

Steven Hudson

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2wvV7g3cYjRyDSteven Hudson, 64, passed away on October 30, 2022, at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center in Chardon, Ohio.

He was born on December 23, 1957, in Kenton, Ohio, the son of Melvin and Martha (Koehler) Hudson.

Steven married the love of his life, Elizabeth Hudson, on May 26, 1981, they shared forty-one wonderful years of marriage together.

Steven worked as a truck driver for Diversified Trucking in Middlefield, Ohio.

He enjoyed working on his model railroads and was a devoted, die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

He was a member of the Trucker Helping Hands and volunteered his time with the Special Olympics.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Hudson, his beloved children: Jeffery (Ruth) Hudson, Mary Hudson and Christopher (Cheryl) Hudson; his seven granddaughters: Jenna (Jason) Dillion, Rachael (Evan) Pol, Katey Hudson, Holly Hudson, Sara Hudson, Megan Hudson (John Miller) and Christa Hudson and his great-granddaughters: Aria and Harper Dillion.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his adoptive mother, Martha Conner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Czup Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements for the Hudson Family.


