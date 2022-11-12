 

Woman Accused of Assaulting Ex-Husband, Threatening Him With Baseball Bat Due in Court on Tuesday

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Gavel on fingerprint document from getting arrestedFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 57-year-old woman accused of assaulting her ex-husband and threatening him with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute at Tionesta Lake Recreation Campground is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a hearing for 57-year-old Jody Lynn Stover, of Erie, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller.

Stover faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled twice–on July 26 and on September 27.

She is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. on July 24 to a reported active domestic incident that was occurring at Tionesta Lake Recreation Campground, Lot 74, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Upon arrival, police interviewed a known male victim who stated that he and his ex-wife, Jody Stover were sitting near a campfire looking at pictures on her phone when a message came across her phone from another man. The victim asked about the message which escalated to an argument, according to the complaint.

The victim told police the argument escalated, and the two individuals shoved and struck each other. Stover then retrieved a baseball bat from the back seat of her vehicle and threatened to strike and beat the victim with it, the complaint indicates.

The victim further told police he took the baseball bat from Stover and put it in the camper so she could not harm him with it.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the accuracy of the victim’s statements, the complaint notes.

Stover was arraigned at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, in front of District Judge Todd A. Woodin.


