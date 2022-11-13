Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
THE FIRST EGG. A historic day for Henry. This guy has helped me tend chickens almost every morning since we bought the peeps. He’s been checking for eggs since day two. Needless to say, excitement levels were high this day when we actually found one. We celebrated with scrambled eggs. Nobody got full, but the breakfast was satisfying nonetheless. Photo Courtesy Clarion Farms Beef Barn