7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light east wind.
Tuesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday – Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
