7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, November 13, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light east wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

